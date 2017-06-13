Community

Sprouting Daisies

By Girl Scouts of Maine
Posted June 13, 2017, at 4:53 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Old Town Public Library, 46 Middle Street, Old Town, ME

For more information: 888-922-4763; girlscoutsofmaine.org/

Sprouting Daisies will bring together girls and their caregivers, and allow them to discover why Girl Scouting is important to the development of girls – even the youngest ones. Attendees will be invited to participate in an activity, learn about volunteer opportunities, and learn how to earn GSME’s newest patch – Sprouting Daisies – for free.

