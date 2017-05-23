Tuesday, June 13, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Thompson Free Library, 186 E Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft, ME
For more information: 888-922-4763; girlscoutsofmaine.org/
Sprouting Daisies will bring together girls and their caregivers, and allow them to discover why Girl Scouting is important to the development of girls – even the youngest ones. Attendees will be invited to participate in an activity, learn about volunteer opportunities, and learn how to earn GSME’s newest patch – Sprouting Daisies – for free.
