Springtime in Paris auctions fundraiser at John Bapst

Friday, April 7, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: John Bapst Memorial High School, 100 Broadway, Bangor, Maine
BANGOR — Springtime in Paris annual dinner, cash bar, Rabbit Hole Raffle, silent and live auctions, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, April 7, John Bapst Memorial High School, 100 Broadway. Auction preview, silent auction bidding, raffle, appetizers, cash bar, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; dinner buffet and raffle winners, 6:45 p.m.; live auction 7:30 p.m. Tickets $50; $350 table for eight. Tickets at http://jbauction17.bpt.me/
