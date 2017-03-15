Spring Workshop Series: RED CAMERA TRAINING with Sheridan Kelley Adams

Friday, March 31, 2017 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Innovative Media, Research and Commercialization Center, 5785 Stewart Commons, University of Maine, ORONO, Maine
For more information: imrccenter.com
The IMRC Center is excited to announce their Spring 2017 Workshop Series. This week the series kicks off with a RED Camera Training.
This three-hour workshop provides a comprehensive introduction to the RED digital camera system and, more importantly, enables participants to feel comfortable working with the RED. During this workshop, participants will learn about the core components, menu systems, and workflow of the RED camera. Participants will have hands-on training with the equipment to ensure that they can work safely and confidently with the gear.
Basic understanding of cameras and experience working with DSLRs is expected. Enrollment is limited to 6 (graduate students, faculty & business members only)
Please RSVP by emailing Sheridan K Adams at: sheridan.kelley@maine.edu
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →