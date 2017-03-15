Spring Workshop Series: MATTE CUTTING 101 with Alicia Champline

Monday, April 3, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Innovative Media, Research and Commercialization Center, 5785 Stewart Commons, University of Maine, ORONO, Maine
For more information: imrccenter.com
As a part of the Spring 2017 IMRC Workshop Series, Alicia Champlin will conduct a workshop entitled Matte Cutting 101 at the IMRC Center Fab Labs.
Attendees will learn the basics and critical best practices for matting prints, drawings, photographs and other 2D work, through demystifying the overwhelming range of options available from custom framers and craft stores. In this workshop, we’ll cover the various materials, tools, and equipment; we’ll clarify how, when, and why to apply archival standards; and we’ll learn a few foolproof techniques for creating a gallery-ready, professional-looking treatment.
This will be a 2-hour workshop, limited to 6 people. A cost of $7 per person for materials will include: mats, blades, backing materials & mounting tape
Please RSVP by emailing the instructor: alicia.champlin@maine.edu
