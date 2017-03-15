Spring Workshop Series: MATTE CUTTING 101 with Alicia Champline

By Eleanor Kipping
Posted March 15, 2017, at 4:16 p.m.

Monday, April 3, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Innovative Media, Research and Commercialization Center, 5785 Stewart Commons, University of Maine, ORONO, Maine

For more information: imrccenter.com

As a part of the Spring 2017 IMRC Workshop Series, Alicia Champlin will conduct a workshop entitled Matte Cutting 101 at the IMRC Center Fab Labs.

Attendees will learn the basics and critical best practices for matting prints, drawings, photographs and other 2D work, through demystifying the overwhelming range of options available from custom framers and craft stores. In this workshop, we’ll cover the various materials, tools, and equipment; we’ll clarify how, when, and why to apply archival standards; and we’ll learn a few foolproof techniques for creating a gallery-ready, professional-looking treatment.

This will be a 2-hour workshop, limited to 6 people. A cost of $7 per person for materials will include: mats, blades, backing materials & mounting tape

Please RSVP by emailing the instructor: alicia.champlin@maine.edu

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Husson student hit by wrong-way driver transferred to Mass GeneralHusson student hit by wrong-way driver transferred to Mass General
  2. Four Maine warehouses packed with perfectly good supplies that hospitals throw awayFour Maine warehouses packed with perfectly good supplies that hospitals throw away
  3. Map: Winter storm dumps 2 feet of snow in parts of MaineMap: Winter storm dumps 2 feet of snow in parts of Maine
  4. Feds accuse Maine man of trafficking in poached baby eelsFeds accuse Maine man of trafficking in poached baby eels
  5. Blizzard leaves drivers stranded on I-295

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs