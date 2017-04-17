Outdoors

Spring Wildflowers of Maine

By Cheri Domina,
Posted April 17, 2017, at 12:37 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Jewett School Community Center, 66 Bridge St., Bucksport, Maine

For more information: 2074696929; greatpondtrust.org

Naturalist Lynn Havsall will present Spring Wildflowers of Maine, Wednesday, April 26, 6:30 pm. Learn to recognize our early wildflowers and discover interesting facts and folklore about these colorful blossoms as we explore where to find them. Discover amazing feats of pollination ecology including thieving bees and deceitful blossoms. This will be an indoor presentation in anticipation of an upcoming outdoor wildflower walk in the Wildlands.

