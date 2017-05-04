Spring wildflower walk in Great Pond Mountain Wildlands

Sunday, May 14, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
ORLAND, Maine — Mother’s Day spring wildflower walk, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Great Pond Mountain Wildlands, meeting at 1 p.m. at the Wildlands South Gate on Route 1, just south of Route 176 intersection. Bring insect repellent. Sponsored by Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust. For information, call Jennifer at 469-2045 or jriefler7@gmail.com or visit www.greatpondtrust.org.
