Spring wildflower walk in Great Pond Mountain Wildlands

Posted May 04, 2017, at 4:09 p.m.

Sunday, May 14, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Great Pond Mountain Wildlands, Wildlands South Gate on Route 1, Orland, Maine

For more information: 207-469-2045; greatpondtrust.org

ORLAND, Maine — Mother’s Day spring wildflower walk, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Great Pond Mountain Wildlands, meeting at 1 p.m. at the Wildlands South Gate on Route 1, just south of Route 176 intersection. Bring insect repellent. Sponsored by Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust. For information, call Jennifer at 469-2045 or jriefler7@gmail.com or visit www.greatpondtrust.org.

