Spring warblers and other migrants of Maine

Posted May 25, 2017, at 4:03 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 9 Water St., Rockland, Maine

ROCKLAND — Mid-Coast Audubon Board members John Weinrich and Bill Goodwill will present a program on spring warblers and other migrants in Maine at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. Both men are long-time birders who lead bird walks and continue to spend time looking for new species along with their favorites.

 

