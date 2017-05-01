Spring Speaker Series: Telling A Story Through A Lens

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5118; bluehillheritagetrust.org/2017/2017-events-schedule/
The Second talk in our Spring Speaker Series will take a look at Blue Hill Heritage Trust at a time of great change. With a new office, new Executive Director and major new conservation lands, it is important to tell the story of how we got here. Join BHHT, and local artists Ann Flewelling and Tate Yoder, for a discussion and special video presentation on how they are telling stories such as ours through their artform. The talk will be held at the Blue Hill Public Library, light refreshments will be served.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →