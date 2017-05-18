Spring Run!

Saturday, May 20, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Maine Forest and Logging Museum, Government Road, Bradley, ME
For more information: 2079746278; maineforestandloggingmuseum.org
Fish, people and machines are on the run this Saturday at the Maine Forest and Logging Museum in Bradley. Celebrate the return of 100,000s of alewives making their way up Blackman Stream to Chemo Pond!
The day starts with the 2nd 5K Blackman Stream Alewife Cross Country Race at 8:30. The Lombard will be getting up steam to run in the middle of the day, sawmills will be running and there will be lots of action at the stream, with thousands of alewives and activities for the kids. An obstacle course for the kids is a fun way to learn about migratory fish. Smoked fish too!
Located on the Government Rd., off Rt. 178 in Bradley. Adults $10, children $5, members ½ price. Arrive early to race at 8:30, the event is open until 4:00. Call 974-6278 for more info. Race pre-registration forms are on the website www.maineforestandloggingmuseum.org.
