SPRING IN A WRAP—SEA GLASS STYLE

By Marianne Pinkham
Posted March 08, 2017, at 10:34 a.m.

Thursday, March 23, 1:30 PM

Beautiful pieces of natural sea glass are turned into wearable art. Under the guidance of the Sea Glass Lass Lynne Thompson, explore the basics of jewelry design by wrapping sea glass with wire as you create one of a kind earrings and pendants. Sea glass and wire provided by the instructor. Please bring a pair of small needle nose pliers. Participant fee of $30 includes materials. Advanced registration required. To register call 563-1363 by March 22.

