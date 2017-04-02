Community

Spring Fling

By Brenda Seekins
Posted April 02, 2017, at 4:43 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Irving Tanning Community Center, Elm St., HARTLAND, ME

For more information: 2079384248

Mark the date. The Friends band is scheduled to perform Saturday, April 15, at the Irving Tanning Community Center , Hartland, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for the annual Hartland Historical Society Spring Fling. The group annually donates its time to perform for the Saturday night fundraiser for HHS. Past fundraisers have benefited the Society’s continuing restoration of Hartland cemeteries including Ireland, Fuller’s Corner, Black Stream, Starbird-Jordan and more work is planned. Performers Saturday night include local personalities Cornell and Judy McLellan, Gary Knowles, Kathy and Buzz Vanadestine, Burleigh Raven, John Whitman and Ray Stafford. Admission is $5 per person. Tickets will be sold at the door. Raffle tickets will be available in advance and a 50-50 raffle is planned at the event. Refreshments will be on sale.

