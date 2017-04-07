Spring Fling Living History Day at Norlands

Saturday, April 22, 2017 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Washburn-Norlands Living History Center, 290 Norlands Road, Livermore, ME
For more information: 207-897-4366; norlands.org
Celebrate the end of school vacation week by journeying into the past at Maine’s oldest living history museum on Saturday, April 22nd. The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center will be open from 11am to 4pm and offering an array of activities to show life in the 1800s. Tour the original 1867 Washburn mansion, farmer’s cottage and one-room schoolhouse and interact with historical characters, someone you might have actually met had you visited in 1800s. Learn about daily farm life in the cottage and help bake cookies, churn butter, or perhaps help with the wash. Try your hand at piecing quilt squares. Other children’s craft activities take place in the Washburn kitchen.
Mr. Briggs, the school superintendent, will be waiting for you in the one-room schoolhouse. Practice your penmanship, spelling and mental arithmetic as if it were 1853. Play old-fashioned games with Aunt Clara in “Gramps Room” in the mansion. At 2pm, meet Patty Washburn and listen as she reflects about her life in Livermore, her ten children and their remarkable achievements.
The Southern Maine Working Steer Youth Club will be onsite. Watch as they use animal power and a scoot to move lumber from the pasture to the new barn. Perhaps if the snow has melted, they will use the oxen to harrow the garden. Talk to the youth about how they care for their steers.
See blacksmithing demonstrations by Dick Tessier of Malbons Mills. He also portrays “Nathan Bartlett” a blacksmith who lived down the road from the Norlands in the 1800s.
A bake sale fundraiser is also part of the event. Purchase some delicious breads or cookies to take home.
This is a fun way to learn about history and what rural Maine life was like in the 1800s. Bring your imagination, meet the neighbors, and make new friends.
Soup available ($) while supplies last, or bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the beautiful grounds.
General admission is $10; $6 ages 12 and under; $25 family rate. Sign up as a member of Norlands and receive a 20% discount on admission.
FMI: call 897-4366 or visit www.norlands.org. The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center is located at 290 Norlands Road in Livermore, Maine.
