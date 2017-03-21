Spring Bus Trip to Boston Handbell Festival and Faneuil Hall Marketplace

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Boston Day Trip, Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Copley Square, Old South Church, Boston, MA
For more information: 207-315-0378 ; penobscotbayringers.me/
The Penobscot Bay Ringers will be hosting a day trip to Boston on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 that will feature visits to Historic Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Copley Place. The day will culminate at Old South Church, where Penobscot Bay Ringers will be one of five groups performing in the Eleventh Annual Boston Handbell Festival.
The cost is $50 per person, which includes round trip coach transportation between Camden and Boston. Admission to the Boston Handbell Festival Concert at Old South Church is free of charge, though donations are suggested. Lunch and dinner will be on your own at Faneuil Hall and Copley Place, where there are plenty of delicious dining, entertainment and shopping options.
The charter bus seating is limited to 45 people, and paid reservations are needed by May 1st. If you would like to attend, contact Eve Bell at 207-315-0378 or Bell.Eve.Me8293@gmail.com to reserve your seat. Checks are payable to Penobscot Bay Ringers and should be mailed to P.O. Box 82, Rockport, ME 04856. Payment is due at time of reservation.
Those going on the trip will meet in the parking lot of the First Congregational Church at 55 Elm Street in Camden at 8:30 am on May 16th. The bus will depart promptly at 9:00 am to arrive at Faneuil Hall by 1:00 pm. At 4:30 pm the bus will depart for Copley Square. The Boston Handbell Concert begins at 8:00 pm at Old South Church which is within easy walking distance from Copley Place. The bus will arrive back in Camden at approximately 1:00 am.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →