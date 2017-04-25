“Spring Blooms” Wildflower Walk on Sears Island

Friday, May 5, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Sears Island, Sears Island Rd., Searsport, Maine
For more information: 207-975-3878; friendsofsearsisland.org
Celebrate the debut of spring on a wildflower walk with Friends of Sears Island and program leader Grace Bartlett, on Friday, May 5th from 10:00am-12:00pm. Like other species, wildflowers go through a cycle of life. We will look for seed pods and other remnants of last year’s flowers, as well as the earliest spring wildflowers such as Canada mayflowers, trillium, and skunk cabbage. We will also explore the unique ways flowers attract pollinators, thus producing the next generation of flowers. Grace Bartlett is a Maine Master Naturalist, who is naturally curious about all things outdoors. She is especially interested in studying and photographing the Lilliputian world of lichens and mosses.
This event is free and open to the public. Sears Island is on Sears Island Road off Route 1 just east of Searsport. Participants should park along the causeway at the end of the road and meet at the kiosk near the island gate by 10:00am. Please wear footwear appropriate for hiking, clothing suitable for the weather and insects, and bring water, a snack, and insect repellent. Please no pets on guided walks. For more information and updates about cancellations in the event of inclement weather, visit www.friendsofsearsisland.org, facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland, or call Ashley at 975-3878.
