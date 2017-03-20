Spring Belly Dance Classes with Rosa Noreen

By Heather Lundin
Posted March 20, 2017, at 8:50 p.m.

Monday, April 10, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Location: Bright Star World Dance, 108 High Street Floor 3, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-409-9540; rosanoreen.com/classes/bellydance/

Learn to move in a new way this spring… and learn about music, culture, and more along the way!

Yes, total beginners are welcome. You don’t need to lose weight first. You don’t need to have rhythm or balance. Just bring your self and your sense of fun–and you’ll gain new skills in a warm an supportive environment!

Level 2 and Level 3 classes are also available for more experienced dancers.

Belly dance embraces our curves and our life experience. We’ll shimmy into spring in good company. People of all genders, backgrounds, and body types are welcome, ages 14+.

Starts week of April 10 for 8 weeks

Mondays or Wednesdays 5:30-6:45 PM

$104/eight-week session, payment plans available

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Hunters busted for killing 87 snowshoe hares on remote Maine islandHunters busted for killing 87 snowshoe hares on remote Maine island
  2. David Rockefeller Sr., billionaire whose family helped create Acadia, dies at 101David Rockefeller Sr., billionaire whose family helped create Acadia, dies at 101
  3. Quarries in France reveal an often forgotten part of Maine historyQuarries in France reveal an often forgotten part of Maine history
  4. Collins says Trump owes country explanation for wiretap allegationCollins says Trump owes country explanation for wiretap allegation
  5. Jogger found dead in Holden

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs