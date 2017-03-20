Spring Belly Dance Classes with Rosa Noreen Level 1: Intro to Belly Dance

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Location: Bright Star World Dance, 108 High Street Floor 3, Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-409-9540; rosanoreen.com/classes/bellydance/
Learn to move in a new way this spring… and learn about music, culture, and more along the way!
Yes, total beginners are welcome. You don’t need to lose weight first. You don’t need to have rhythm or balance. Just bring yourself and your sense of fun–and you’ll gain new skills in a warm an supportive environment!
Level 2 and Level 3 classes are also available for more experienced dancers.
Belly dance embraces our curves and our life experience. We’ll shimmy into spring in good company. People of all genders, backgrounds, and body types are welcome, ages 14+.
Starts week of April 10 for 8 weeks
Mondays or Wednesdays 5:30-6:45 PM
$104/eight-week session, payment plans available
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →