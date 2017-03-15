Spring 2017 Workshop Series: IMRC Textile Lab Intro with Amy Pierce and Zoe Quick

Friday, April 28, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Innovative Media, Research and Commercialization Center, 5785 Stewart Commons, University of Maine, ORONO, ME
For more information: imrccenter.com
As a part of the Spring 2017 IMRC Workshop Series, Amy Pierce and Zoe Quick will conduct a workshop entitled IMRC Textile Lab Intro Workshop on Friday April 28th at 3pm in the IMRC Textile Lab.
Explore the IMRC’s Textile Lab and witness demonstrations of its array of equipment for sewing, embroidery, serging, and custom design creation for machine embroidery. No prior experience necessary! Enrollment is limited to 6. Please RSVP by emailing the instructor: amy.o.pierce@maine.edu
