Spring 2017 Workshop Series: DJI Phantom 4 Drone training with Gene Felice II

Friday, April 7, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Innovative Media, Research and Commercialization Center, 5785 Stewart Commons, University of Maine, ORONO, ME
For more information: imrccenter.com
As a part of the Spring 2017 Workshop Series, Gene Felice II will conduct a DJI Phantom 4 Drone Training Workshop on Friday April 7th at 1pm.
Location is off Campus location and to be announced due to University Drone Moratorium & Weather Dependent
Get trained to fly the IMRC Phantom 4 drone system. This system shoots 4K video and stills with amazing image stabilization. Learn the base system for flying a drone, how to set up your flight insurance and how to use the camera systems to shoot professional quality video and photos. Limited to 6 people.
Workshop participants will be expected to purchase flight insurance via Verifly, an app that charges by the min. of flight time.
Please RSVP by emailing the instructor: gene.felice@maine.edu
