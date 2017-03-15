Spring 2017 Workshop Series: DJI Phantom 4 Drone training with Gene Felice II

By Eleanor Kipping
Posted March 15, 2017, at 4:27 p.m.

Friday, April 7, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Innovative Media, Research and Commercialization Center, 5785 Stewart Commons, University of Maine, ORONO, ME

For more information: imrccenter.com

As a part of the Spring 2017 Workshop Series, Gene Felice II will conduct a DJI Phantom 4 Drone Training Workshop on Friday April 7th at 1pm.

Location is off Campus location and to be announced due to University Drone Moratorium & Weather Dependent

Get trained to fly the IMRC Phantom 4 drone system. This system shoots 4K video and stills with amazing image stabilization. Learn the base system for flying a drone, how to set up your flight insurance and how to use the camera systems to shoot professional quality video and photos. Limited to 6 people.

Workshop participants will be expected to purchase flight insurance via Verifly, an app that charges by the min. of flight time.

Please RSVP by emailing the instructor: gene.felice@maine.edu

