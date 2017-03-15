Monday, April 10, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Innovative Media, Research and Commercialization Center, 5785 Stewart Commons, University of Maine, ORONO, ME
For more information: imrccenter.com
As a part of Spring 2017 IMRC Workshop Series, Ryan Wilks will offer a workshop entitled Audio Recording & Editing with Logic Pro X on Monday April 10th at 2pm at the IMRC Center AV Labs.
This workshop is intended for those wanting to explore audio production with Logic Pro X. If you are experienced in audio production, or just interested in how it works, this workshop will be worth your time. Explore the following topics (and more) in this one hour workshop:
• Get right to work – Design a template to avoid monotonous/tedious project setup.
• Explore your sounds – Explore file editing techniques and audio manipulation procedure.
• Automate your tracks – Tips on how to make edits in your automation with and without a MIDI controller.
Please RSVP by emailing the instructor: ryan.wilks@maine.edu
This workshop is a part of a series. For full workshop schedule and descriptions visit www.imrccenter.com.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →