Spring 2017 IMRC Workshop Series: Natural Lighting Techniques for Photography with Amy Pierce

Friday, April 14, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Innovative Media, Research and Commercialization Center, 5785 Stewart Commons, University of Maine, ORONO, ME
For more information: imrccenter.com
As a part of our Spring 2017 IMRC Workshop Series Amy Pierce will conduct a workshop entitled Natural Lighting Techniques for Photography on Friday April 14th at 5pm at the IMRC Center AP/PE Space.
Harness the power of natural light by creating technically and aesthetically sound images of people and objects using professional natural lighting techniques and the shaping devices available through the IMRC equipment room. Learning to observe and successfully use the least expensive, most powerful light source around, will open up many visual opportunities for your image making. Techniques learned in this workshop can also be applied to filmmaking.
Basic understanding of working with a DSLR is expected. Materials that Participants Should Bring: a DSLR camera (mandatory) and an object you’d like to photograph (optional)Enrollment is limited to 6. Please RSVP by emailing the instructor: amy.o.pierce@maine.edu. This workshop is part of a series. For full schedule and descriptions, please visit www.imrccenter.com.
