Spring 2017 IMRC Workshop Series: Lighting Systems: LED Kits vs Other Light Kits with Ryan Shelley

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Innovative Media, Research and Commercialization Center, 5785 Stewart Commons, University of Maine, ORONO, ME
For more information: imrccenter.com
As a part of our Spring 2017 IMRC Workshop Series Ryan Shelley will conduct a workshop entitled Lighting Systems: LED Kits vs. Other Light Kits on Wednesday April 12th at noon at the IMRC Center at the University of Maine.
This lighting workshop will focus on the fundamental elements behind lighting and how it can affect the mood of a scene. We will make particular use of the LED light kit, discussing the proper way to set it up, the strengths and weaknesses of an LED kit versus other types of light kits, and how lighting relates to exposure and your camera gear, specifically your lens. The workshop will run for 1 hour.
Please RSVP by emailing the instructor: Ryan_Shelley@umit.maine.edu
This workshop is part of a series. For full schedule and descriptions, please visit www.imrccenter.com.
