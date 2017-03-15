Spring 2017 IMRC Workshop Series: Introduction to Archival Section with Destin Black

By Eleanor Kipping
Posted March 15, 2017, at 4:48 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Innovative Media, Research and Commercialization Center, 5785 Stewart Commons, University of Maine, ORONO, ME

For more information: imrccenter.com

As a part of our Spring 2017 IMRC Workshop Series Destin Black will conduct a workshop entitled Introduction to Archival Section on Wednesday April 26th, at 3pm in the IMRC Library.

This workshop will provide a general overview of the archival / rare collections section of the IMRC Library. The library has an amazing collection of rare books and art There will be a presentation showcasing some of the most interesting pieces. This will be followed by a review of library policies and procedures.

Please RSVP by emailing the instructor: seaveeb@yahoo.com. This workshop is part of a series. For full schedule and descriptions, please visit www.imrccenter.com.

