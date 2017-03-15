Spring 2017 IMRC Workshop Series: Hurdy Gurdy with Low Tech Recording & Editing with Audacity with James Winters

Thursday, April 20, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Innovative Media, Research and Commercialization Center, 5785 Stewart Commons, University of Maine, ORONO, ME
For more information: imrccenter.com
As a part of our Spring 2017 IMRC Workshop Series James Winters will conduct a workshop entitled Hurdy Gurdy with Low Tech Recording & Editing with Audacity on Thursday April 20th, at 5pm in the IMRC AV Labs.
For those curious about the hurdy gurdy and its place in ethnomusicology, this workshop is aimed at questions about the gurdy and tekerolant, an instrument that is currently being looked at for experimental-musical pieces here at IMRC.
This workshop will allow participants to try actually playing a hurdy gurdy, along with a look at its unique history. Learn about the construction of the instrument and its variant forms starting from the mid 19th century. A Barcus Berry planar wave contact microphone will be observed and experienced as an added feature to this workshop experience.
Please RSVP by emailing the instructor: hurdygurdy1@gmail.com. This workshop is part of a series. For full schedule and descriptions, please visit www.imrccenter.com.
