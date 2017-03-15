Spring 2017 IMRC Workshop Series: Facebook for Old People with Eleanor Kipping

Thursday, April 6, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Innovative Media, Research and Commercialization Center, 5785 Stewart Commons, University of Maine, ORONO, ME
For more information: imrccenter.com
As a part of the Spring 2017 IMRC Workshop Series, Eleanor Kipping will conduct a workshop called Facebook for Old People on Thursday April 6th at 5pm in the IMRC Center Library.
Are you one of the many people over 50 using Facebook to keep in touch with friends and family? Do your kid’s laugh at you or simply avoid you on Facebook all together? Did you know you can transfer documents, and write blog posts? Did you know that you have a spam inbox on Messenger that you may have never read? Do you really know who can see and share your posts? Learn how to navigate Facebook and use it to its fullest potential and let me answer all your questions.
For laptop and mobile devices. (Open to all ages)
Please RSVP by emailing the instructor: eleanor.kipping@maine.edu
