Spring 2017 IMRC Workshop Series: CNC Design, Setup and Machining with Sean Taylor

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Innovative Media, Research and Commercialization Center, 5785 Stewart Commons, University of Maine, ORONO, ME
For more information: imrccenter.com
As a part of Spring 2017 IMRC Workshop Series, Sean Taylor will offer a workshop entitled CNC Design, Setup and Machining on Tuesday, April 11th at 5pm in the IMRC Fabrication Labs.
Learn to create 2.5 and 3D designs in Aspire V8 to then send to the CNC Machine for cutting. Learn to understand how to delineate Speeds and Feeds for basic CNC Machining on the Shop Sabre 4896. Learn to set up and use the CNC Machine to cut your designs out. This workshop will help you to design your ideas in a 2.5 and 3D using Aspire, a modeling software specifically designed for artists and tinkerers. In this workshop we will cover the process of creating your designs and learning the different parameters to think about when creating an article for the CNC process.
Please RSVP by emailing the instructor: sean.taylor@maine.edu
This workshop is a part of a series. For full workshop schedule and descriptions visit www.imrccenter.com.
