Sponsors Support Land Trust’s Conservation Efforts

First National Bank and First Advisors representatives recently presented a check to Georges River Land Trust as lead sponsors of this year’s Gardens in the Watershed tour. This year marks the tour’s 26th anniversary and will showcase five gardens in the middle watershed on Sunday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Funds raised through this event support the community conservation work of Georges River Land Trust.

First National Bank and First Advisors have supported the Garden Tour event for the past three years, and their associates will again be volunteering at the event in addition to sponsoring the tour. Sponsorships for the tour day and for individual gardens are currently being accepted. Remaining sponsorships range from $250 to $500 and offer corresponding levels of benefits. Call 594-5166 before April 20 to reserve a sponsorship.

The Gardens in the Watershed tour will feature five amazing gardens in Union, Appleton and on Alford Lake. Tour tickets will be available in May at local outlets, through the Land Trust office, and online. The event will include short presentations on gardening topics, delicious lunch choices, and some great raffle prizes. New this year, for an additional ticket price, is an exclusive patron’s reception at Randall’s Hill Farm in Montville with drinks and appetizers capping off the tour.

Sponsorships are also available to support the Land Trust’s 30th anniversary events, Georges Highland Path trail system, the Wet Paint event in August, and the Langlais Sculpture Park public opening in September. For more information, visit www.GeorgesRiver.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →