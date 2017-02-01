Speech therapist to speak at Parkinson’s support group

By Toni Mailloux
Posted Feb. 01, 2017, at 2:30 p.m.

Speech therapist Erica James, M.A., CCC-SLP of Waldo County General Hospital will be the featured speaker at the Parkinson’s Disease & Movement Disorders Education & Support Group. She will talk about the LOUD program, which helps those with Parkinson’s disease maintain good voice control and projection.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 1:15 to 2:45 pm in the Home Health conference room, 125 Northport Ave. (across from the hospital). Margie Spencer-Smith LCSW facilitates the free group, which is for anyone with Parkinson’s disease or any other movement disorder, and their caregivers.

Refreshments will be served.

