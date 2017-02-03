Speech therapist to speak at Parkinson’s support group

By Toni Mailloux
Posted Feb. 03, 2017, at 1:40 p.m.

Speech therapist Erica James, M.A., CCC-SLP of Waldo County General Hospital will be the featured speaker at the Parkinson’s Disease & Movement Disorders Education & Support Group. She will talk about the LOUD program, which helps those with Parkinson’s disease maintain good voice control and projection.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 1:15 to 2:45 pm in the Home Health conference room, 125 Northport Ave. (across from the hospital). Margie Spencer-Smith LCSW facilitates the free group, which is for anyone with Parkinson’s disease or any other movement disorder, and their caregivers.

Refreshments will be served.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Police identify body found behind Dunkin’ Donuts in Thomaston
  2. State police charge Fort Kent man with impersonating a police officer
  3. Police: Maine teen inside home during burglary helps locate suspect
  4. ‘Everything has been insane’ for Maine artist who drew black Rosie the Riveter for The New Yorker‘Everything has been insane’ for Maine artist who drew black Rosie the Riveter for The New Yorker
  5. A grieving family’s Super Bowl wish: Please return our late son’s footballA grieving family’s Super Bowl wish: Please return our late son’s football

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs