Speech Contest Winner Recognized at Veteran’s Assembly

JACKMAN – Demitria Giroux (Junior) was recognized at Forest Hills’ Veteran’s Assembly on Nov. 11. Students in grades 9-12 were invited to participate in the annual Voice of Democracy speech writing contest. This year’s theme: “My Responsibility to America.” This is a national contest conducted annually by the VFW. Locally, the William B. Doughty Auxiliary #5723 of Jackman sponsors the contest and awards the winners a monetary prize. The winning submission will be sent along to the District level to be judged. Grand Prizes include scholarships and trips to Washington, D.C. National winners are announced in March.

