Spectrum Reach hires digital sales manager

Mary Peterson
Spectrum Reach
Mary Peterson
Posted May 08, 2017, at 2:44 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales and production services offered by Charter Communications Inc., has hired Mary Peterson as statewide digital sales manager in Portland. Peterson, who will help clients throughout Maine develop effective digital media campaigns, was previously a media consultant for DexMedia. Charter is Maine’s leading broadband communications provider and the second largest cable operator in the United States.

