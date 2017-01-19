Special Reading of “Ivy Lost & Found” by September Sparrow at Stockton Springs Library February 4th

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Stockton Springs Community Library, 6 Station St., Stockton Springs, Maine For more information: 207-567-4147; stocktonspringslibrary.org

The Stockton Springs Community Library (SSCL) will celebrate national “Take Your Child to the Library Day” with a special reading of “Ivy Lost & Found” by September Sparrow, of Verona Island, on Saturday, February 4th starting at noon with a pizza party.

The 6th annual “Take Your Child to the Library Day” will be celebrated in libraries throughout the U.S. and Canada. Children always receive a warm welcome at SSCL. The children’s room is named “Mary’s Room” after the late Mary Staples, one of the founders of the library. Children and parents will discover together the books and movies available to borrow. The library also offers many wonderful children’s programs on a regular basis: story hours, Lego Club, movie nights, author visits, and much more.

“Ivy Lost & Found” is based on the true story of Ivy, a tiny West Highland white terrier who was found lost in the woods. Ivy had been living in the woods for several months and no one knows how she got there or where she came from. Ivy found her forever home and Ivy Stories are tales of her adventures.

Sparrow will also bring coloring pages from the book for the children to color.

“Ivy Lost & Found” is the first book in the Ivy Stories Series. The book sparks the imagination with funny and diverse characters that let children see, by being true to themselves, they can be anyone they set their mind to.

Hardcover and paperback versions of “Ivy Lost & Found” will be available for purchase.

The event is free and all are welcome.

For more information call 567-4147 or visit www.stocktonspringslibrary.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →