Special program for Maine Humanities Day slated Jan. 28 at Bangor Public Library

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-947-8336; bangorpubliclibrary.org

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Public Library has put together a panel of local experts to talk about some unique Bangor history subjects as part of Maine Humanities Day, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., in the Norman Minsky Lecture Hall.

The panel will include Mark Woodward, who retired as executive editor after 38 years at Bangor Daily News, on the media; Dr. Geoffrey Gratwick, a Bangor rheumatologist and second term legislator in Senate District 9 (Bangor and Hermon), on medical practice; and Nelson Durgin, retired after a nearly 30-year career with Maine Air National Guard that culminated with his appointment by Gov. John McKernan as adjutant general and commissioner of the Maine Department of Defense and Veterans Services, on Dow Air Force Base.

Free and open to the public.

For information on the Bangor Public Library or to see upcoming events, visit www.bangorpubliclibrary.org or call 947-8336.

