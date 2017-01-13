Special Performance Of Love Letters

By Julia Kirby
Posted Jan. 13, 2017, at 12:27 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress Street, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-775-1248; stlawrencearts.org

An exchange of letters that spans a lifetime between two people who grew up together, went their separate ways, but continued to share confidences. As the play unfolds, what is created is an evocative, touching, frequently funny but always telling pair of character studies in which what is implied is as revealing and meaningful as what is actually written down.

