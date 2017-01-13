Special Performance Of Love Letters

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress Street, Portland, Maine For more information: 207-775-1248; stlawrencearts.org

An exchange of letters that spans a lifetime between two people who grew up together, went their separate ways, but continued to share confidences. As the play unfolds, what is created is an evocative, touching, frequently funny but always telling pair of character studies in which what is implied is as revealing and meaningful as what is actually written down.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →