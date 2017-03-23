Special Olympics Maine offers first free Central Maine Young Athletes Festival for children

GARDINER, Maine — Special Olympics Maine will offer its first Central Maine Young Athletes Festival for children ages 2½-10 who have intellectual disabilities or autism, 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 19, at Gardiner Area High School, 40 West Hill Road.

It will be conducted by Special Olympics Maine and high school students and educators from the area, and is free to participants.

Young Athletes is an introduction to the sports offered by Special Olympics, for young children with Intellectual Disabilities or Autism. Participants will learn about catching, balance, striking, kicking, jumping, throwing and more. The students at Gardiner High School will run the children through a variety of fun, sports skills stations throughout the event. The children will also have a chance to enjoy parachute time, bubbles, face painting, a snack, music and more. Each participating child will receive a T-shirt, Cinch Sack, and a medal at the end.

Special Olympics started Young Athletes programs in Maine five years ago and hopes to expand this free program in to all Maine communities. The YAP Festival will not only serve as a fun introduction to sports and to the program for future participants, coaches and volunteers but will also offer a fun annual event for the kids to look forward to.

A similar event will be held 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 12, in Southern Maine at Frank Harrison Middle School in Yarmouth.

