Special Olympics Maine offers first free Central Maine Young Athletes Festival for children

Posted March 23, 2017, at 2:44 p.m.

 

GARDINER, Maine — Special Olympics Maine will offer its first Central Maine Young Athletes Festival for children ages 2½-10 who have intellectual disabilities or autism, 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 19, at Gardiner Area High School, 40 West Hill Road.

It will be conducted by Special Olympics Maine and high school students and educators from the area, and is free to participants.

Young Athletes is an introduction to the sports offered by Special Olympics, for young children with Intellectual Disabilities or Autism. Participants will learn about catching, balance, striking, kicking, jumping, throwing and more. The  students at Gardiner High School will run the children through a variety of fun, sports skills stations throughout the event. The children will also have a chance to enjoy parachute time, bubbles, face painting, a snack, music and more. Each participating child will receive a T-shirt, Cinch Sack, and a medal at the end.

Special Olympics started Young Athletes programs in Maine five years ago and hopes to expand this free program in to all Maine communities. The YAP Festival will not only serve as a fun introduction to sports and to the program for future participants, coaches and volunteers but will also offer a fun  annual event for the kids to look forward to.

A similar event will be held 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 12, in Southern Maine at Frank Harrison Middle School in Yarmouth.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

View stories by school

  1. Rescuers save man from icy Penobscot under I-395 bridgeRescuers save man from icy Penobscot under I-395 bridge
  2. Gay pride, Confederate battle flags displayed at Maine high schoolsGay pride, Confederate battle flags displayed at Maine high schools
  3. Report: Bangor man, ‘June Bug,’ died by accidental drowningReport: Bangor man, ‘June Bug,’ died by accidental drowning
  4. Blind Maine woman describes getting kicked off plane with service dogBlind Maine woman describes getting kicked off plane with service dog
  5. Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding elderly widow out of $2 millionEx-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding elderly widow out of $2 million