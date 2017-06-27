Special Olympics Golf Tournament

By Bangor Applebee's Crew
Posted June 27, 2017, at 12:57 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location: Hermon Medows Golf CLub, 291 Billings Rd., Hermon, Maine

For more information: 207-907-5676

GOLFERS WANTED!!!!

Special Olympics golf tournament sponsored by the crew at the Bangor Applebees!! August 20th. 100% of proceeds benefits Special Olympics Maine athletes (somaine.org).

4 Person Scramble

$240 per foursome or $60 per golfer.

Fee includes: 18 holes with cart. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams, Closest to the Pin, Long Drive, Straight Drive, cart, breakfast and lunch!

(Additional costs for 50/50 raffle, chipping contest, casino hole, putting, and silent auction)

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

View stories by school

  1. Sea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting fasterSea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting faster
  2. Reported sighting of great white shark clears Maine beachReported sighting of great white shark clears Maine beach
  3. Three boys accused of setting fire to Sanford millThree boys accused of setting fire to Sanford mill
  4. Eddington man dies in Orono motorcycle crash
  5. Collins, King won’t support Senate bill to replace ObamacareCollins, King won’t support Senate bill to replace Obamacare