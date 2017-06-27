Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Location: Hermon Medows Golf CLub, 291 Billings Rd., Hermon, Maine
For more information: 207-907-5676
GOLFERS WANTED!!!!
Special Olympics golf tournament sponsored by the crew at the Bangor Applebees!! August 20th. 100% of proceeds benefits Special Olympics Maine athletes (somaine.org).
4 Person Scramble
$240 per foursome or $60 per golfer.
Fee includes: 18 holes with cart. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams, Closest to the Pin, Long Drive, Straight Drive, cart, breakfast and lunch!
(Additional costs for 50/50 raffle, chipping contest, casino hole, putting, and silent auction)
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →