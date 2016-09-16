Special exhibit opening for Shalece Fiack and Rick Tardiff

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: St. Joe's Internal Medicine, St. Joseph Healthcare Park, 900 Broadway Building 5, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-907-3166; stjoeshealing.org/support-our-mission/support-our-mission

Please join us on Wednesday October 12th, 2016 from 5.30PM to 7.30PM to enjoy a new art exhibit at St. Joe’s Internal Medicine Building.

Story continues below advertisement.

Exhibit opening for Shalece Fiack and featuring works by our most recent artist, Rick Tardiff.

Wednesday, October 12th, 2016

5.30PM – 7.30PM

St. Joseph Healthcare Park, 900 Broadway, Building 5

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →