Special exhibit opening for Shalece Fiack and Rick Tardiff

By St. Joseph Healthcare
Posted Sept. 16, 2016, at 10:49 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: St. Joe's Internal Medicine, St. Joseph Healthcare Park, 900 Broadway Building 5, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-907-3166; stjoeshealing.org/support-our-mission/support-our-mission

Please join us on Wednesday October 12th, 2016 from 5.30PM to 7.30PM to enjoy a new art exhibit at St. Joe’s Internal Medicine Building.

Exhibit opening for Shalece Fiack and featuring works by our most recent artist, Rick Tardiff.

Wednesday, October 12th, 2016

5.30PM – 7.30PM

St. Joseph Healthcare Park, 900 Broadway, Building 5

