Special Benefit Screening: The Secret Life of Pets

Friday, April 21, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/benefit-film-the-secret-life-of-pets/
On Friday, April 21st at 7 pm, The Grand is happy to be hosting a benefit screening of “The Secret Life of Pets” in honor of The Trentones Show Choir. The choir is a group of 5th-8th graders that rehearse four times a week to put together a 15 minute show with singing, dancing, and costumes. This is the 8th year the group has been performing shows. They placed second in the state in 2015, and this past year they placed third in the state. Their show this year is called Let’s Make a Change, a medley of Michael Jackson songs that encourage kids to step up and change bullying in schools. The Show Choir is raising funds to help defray the costs of their upcoming trip to Boston to see Wicked the musical at the Boston Opera House. And what better way to help than by donating at the door of a cool screening of a great film for the whole family? “The Secret Life of Pets” is an animated comedy about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Comedy superstars Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet and Kevin Hart make their animated feature-film voice debuts in the film, which co-stars the voices of Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Jenny Slate, Bobby Moynihan, Hannibal Buress and Albert Brooks. Admission for this benefit is by donations only. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →