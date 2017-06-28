Speaking Up For Us of Maine’s Presque Isle Chapter, Announces Car Wash Fundraiser!

By Avery Olmstead
Posted June 28, 2017, at 1:52 p.m.

Saturday, July 8, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Dead River Oil Company, 580 Main Street, Presque Isle, Maine

For more information: (207) 956-1004 / Ext. 3

Speaking Up for Us of Maine (www.sufumaine.org), or SUFU, a statewide self-advocacy organization for people living with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, announces that their Presque Isle Chapter is holding a car wash fundraiser!

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Dead River Oil Company (580 Main Street, Presque Isle), from 9AM – 3PM.

SUFU Presque Isle Chapter’s goal is to raise enough money to cover all expenses to attend SUFU’S Annual Statewide Conference, this September!

The conference allows our members great opportunities to meet people, have fun, and learn new skills and knowledge, that truly empowers our members!

For Further Information, or Questions, Please Contact:

Krista Kennedy

Speaking Up For Us of Maine / Presque Isle Chapter Advisor

(207) 956-1004 / Ext. 3

advisork@sufumaine.org

