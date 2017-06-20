Speaking Up For Us of Maine’s Lincoln Chapter, Announces Bake Sale Fundraiser!

By Avery Olmstead
Posted June 20, 2017, at 12:58 p.m.

Friday, June 30, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Steaks N' Stuff, 14 Mechanic Street, Lincoln , Maine

For more information: (207) 794-5152

Speaking Up for Us of Maine (www.sufumaine.org), or SUFU, a statewide self-advocacy organization for people living with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, announces that their Lincoln Chapter is holding a bake sale fundraiser!

The fundraiser will be held on Friday, June 30, 2017, at Steaks N’ Stuff (14 Mechanic Street, Lincoln), from 9AM – 3PM.

SUFU Lincoln Chapter’s goal is to raise enough money to cover all expenses to attend SUFU’S Annual Statewide Conference, this September! The conference allows our members great opportunities to meet people, have fun, and learn new skills and knowledge, that truly empowers our members!

For Further Information, or Questions, Please Contact:

Penny Burrill

Speaking Up For Us of Maine / Lincoln Chapter Advisor

(207) 794-5152

pennyburrill@yahoo.com

