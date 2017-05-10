Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives To Give NMCC Commencement Address

Aroostook— Northern Maine Community College will celebrate the graduation of 178 students during commencement exercises on Saturday, May 13. Students from the Arts and Sciences, Business Technology, Nursing and Allied Health, and Trade and Technical Occupations will march at the Forum in Presque Isle at 10 a.m. to receive their Associates’ Degrees and certificates from 37 programs.

Sara Gideon, Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, will deliver the commencement address. Gideon, who represents Freeport and parts of Pownal, graduated from George Washington University with a B.A. in International Affairs. She has served three terms in the state House of Representatives and was chosen as Assistant Majority Leader in 2014.

NMCC’s Student of the Year, Amanda Eivers from Presque Isle, will be the Class of 2017 graduation speaker. Eivers, a nursing student, was selected for the honor based on her academic success and campus and community involvement. Eivers had earlier graduated from Maine Maritime Academy and gave up a successful career as a software tester in order to return to Aroostook and pursue the nursing profession at NMCC.

A special presentation will be made during commencement: the President’s Award is given each year to a person who has committed extraordinary time and energy to the betterment of the College and/or the community. This year the President’s Award will be presented to Dennis Curley (known on air as Douglas Christensen), the President and CEO of Channel X Radio. Curley was chosen for his 30 years of broadcasting excellence, outstanding local news coverage and professional investment in our region.

