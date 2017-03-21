Community

Spaghetti supper to aid Beal family in Steuben

Sunday, March 26, 2017 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Ella Lewis Elementary School, 15 Village Road, Steuben, Maine

For more information: 207-667-2419

STEUBEN, Maine — A spaghetti supper, auction, music and raffles to benefit the Evans Beal family will be held noon-5 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Ella Lewis Elementary School, 15 Village Road.

Beal, who is self-employed, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

There will be live music by Desperado, True Country, Driven and Country Camo.

Admission is by donation at the door.

Donations of food and auction items also would be appreciated. For information, contact Don Clark at 667-2419 or 460-1121 or John Brooks Jr. at 546-4451 or 546-1728.

