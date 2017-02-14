Community

Spaghetti dinner in Hampden to benefit Carmel family who lost home to fire

Posted Feb. 14, 2017, at 10:21 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Hampden Kiwanis Hall, 50 Main Road North, Hampden, Maine

HAMPDEN, Maine — A spaghetti dinner to benefit a family from Carmel who lost their home and belongings in a fire at the end of December will be held 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Hampden Kiwanis Hall, 50 Main Road North.

There will be a silent auction in addition to the dinner and homemade desserts.

Host organizations are Hope Lutheran Church in Bangor and Thrivent Financial.

Suggested donation, $5, $15 per family.

 

