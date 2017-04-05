Community

Spaghetti dinner and dance to benefit fire training facility

Posted April 05, 2017, at 9:14 a.m.

Saturday, April 29, 2017 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: Brownville Junction Legion/Alumni Building, 75 Railroad Ave., Brownville Junction, Maine

BROWNVILLE JUNCTION, Maine — There will be a spaghetti dinner 4-6 p.m. and dance at 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, April 29, at Brownville Junction Legion/Alumni Building, 75 Railroad Ave., to benefit the Fire Training Center in Milo. BYOB Band: Junction Express. Also 50/50 and basket raffles. Dinner and dance are by donation.

 

