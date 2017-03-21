Sowing Seeds with the Orono Public Seed Library

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine
For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org
The Orono Public Library is home to a Seed Library created and maintained by local community members. This event will cover gardening tips, how the seed library works and how you may participate in saving and sharing seeds for the next planting season. We would love to know if you plan on attending: 866-5060.
