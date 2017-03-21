Sowing Seeds with the Orono Public Seed Library

oplevents | BDN
By oplevents,
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted March 21, 2017, at 3:30 p.m.
Last modified March 21, 2017, at 3:49 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine

For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org

The Orono Public Library is home to a Seed Library created and maintained by local community members. This event will cover gardening tips, how the seed library works and how you may participate in saving and sharing seeds for the next planting season. We would love to know if you plan on attending: 866-5060.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Hunters busted for killing 87 snowshoe hares on remote Maine islandHunters busted for killing 87 snowshoe hares on remote Maine island
  2. Hampden teacher second in family to sue alleging age discriminationHampden teacher second in family to sue alleging age discrimination
  3. David Rockefeller Sr., billionaire whose family helped create Acadia, dies at 101David Rockefeller Sr., billionaire whose family helped create Acadia, dies at 101
  4. Intoxicated Bangor group attacked by fake Uber driver
  5. Amazon will start charging sales tax for Maine shoppers, state officials say

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs