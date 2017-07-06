Southwest Harbor Public Library Presents Kneisel Hall Chamber Concert

Thursday, July 20, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
Southwest Harbor Public Library is proud to present its annual Kneisel Hall chamber concert on Thursday evening, July 20, 7:00. The concert will be held in Southwest Harbor across the street from the Library at St. John Church. This is a wonderful opportunity to hear one of the most significant chamber music programs in the country and to see students perform who are about to move onto major orchestras and chamber groups.
The concert is free – a gift to the community. It will feature several different ensembles performing a variety of works. For some, this concert is the highlight of their summer musical season. The Church is always filled with a very appreciative audience.
Kneisel Hall, located in Blue Hill, also offers a summer of Festival Concerts, which began in 1902 when Franz Kneisel, founder of the first professional string quartet in America, began bringing students to his Maine vacation home for summer study.
This performance is part of Kneisel Hall’s outreach programs. For more information, please call the Library, 244-7065.
