Southwest Harbor Public Library Celebrates Two Landmarks

Sunday, July 9, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host a party on Sunday, July 9 from 3-5 PM to begin celebrating two major landmarks for the library and the town. Space is limited so the library is accepting reservations.
Volunteers from all over the island have been working for more than twelve years to digitize and catalog the large collection of photographs given or shared with the library since about 1900. Ralph Stanley gave the library his collection of photographs in 2014. For years he has told stories of his family, friends, adventures and the history of Mount Desert Island. Now Ralph has written his chef d’oeuvre, The Stanleys of Cranberry Isles…and Other Colorful Characters. The book starts with the story of the arrival of the first settlers and continues to the present day including the stories of more than 234 people. Their birth and death dates and those of their parents are included.
As library archivists began to organize the pages to publish the book, it became obvious that, to include all the photographs to illustrate it would make the book too large to handle and to print. At the same time Software Architect George Soules was creating new and innovative Digital Archive software to make the collection available online.
The Digital Archive is a new model for sharing local knowledge that is rooted in time and place. It lets people view the library’s large collection of historic materials using data visualization, a technique that allows a user to view a database item, such as a photograph, while graphically seeing every other related item. Users can easily “connect the dots” by following relationships from one item to other items to discover stories they are interested in. The software will also interface with the Maine State Library to make the collection visible worldwide via the Digital Public Library of America.
The Southwest Harbor Public Library is publishing The Stanleys of Cranberry Isles as an eBook, linked to the Digital Archive. Readers will be able to click on Ralph’s biographical citations and jump to the archive where they will see, not only photographs of people who appear in the book, but photographs of their family, houses, businesses and boats, along with their biographies, maps showing where they lived and worked, and additional material of interest. There are 93 links at present, but this is a dynamic book and, according to archivist, Charlotte R. Morrill, just the beginning. “The over 7000 photographs and some 3000 accompanying materials soon to be online probably represent less than half of the collection, all of which has been scanned. As we add more photographs and Ralph writes more stories, the book and its links will expand. The story and the archive grow every day. Ralph’s tale is fascinating. His book, combined with our collection, is a treasure for historians, genealogists and the community.”
Contact the library to RSVP for the party: circulation@swharbor.lib.me.us or 207-244-7065.
