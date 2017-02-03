For Immediate Release

February 3, 2017

Media contact:|

Angie Helton

nema@maine.rr.com

(207) 653-0365

SOUTH PORTLAND TO BE AMONG FIRST TRU BY HILTON HOTEL LOCATIONS IN U.S. LEAD BY LOCAL DEVELOPER Joe VanWhy

Construction has begun, with anticipated opening in the Fall of 2017

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine—South Portland will be home to one of the first 15 hotels to open under Hilton Worldwide’s newest brand, Tru by Hilton. Site work began in September and Construction began in December 2016 with an anticipated opening date of October 2017.

The Tru by Hilton brand offers a fresh approach to the midscale hotel, with large public spaces for work, socializing and relaxing, free breakfast and free Wifi, a pet park, and more. The price point will allow the hotel to compete with other lodging in the area, while offering guests the chance to earn Hilton HHonors points redeemable at any of Hilton’s hotels worldwide.

“I am excited to be on the leading edge of this new hotel brand, backed by an established industry leader like Hilton,” said VanWhy. “The DoubleTree by Hilton that I own located next door, has had a track record of success at this location, and the exciting new 98 room Tru by Hilton concept is sure to appeal to millennials and other value-conscious travelers who want to get the most for their travel dollars.”

The new hotel will complete a nearly decade-long build out of the overall property owned by developer Joe VanWhy. The project began in 2007 with the transition of the Sheraton Hotel to the Wyndham brand. In 2010 VanWhy developed excess land for the Cracker Barrel restaurant to open on his property, followed by Chipotle in 2011 and Starbucks and Mattress Firm in 2014. VanWhy also renovated the Wyndham and converted it to a DoubleTree by Hilton.

During the development of his land, VanWhy personally invested several million dollars in a storm water management system to treat storm water from his property before it flows into the Long Creek Watershed.

“Joe VanWhy has exceeded the standard for water quality,” explained Tex Haeuser, planning and development director for South Portland. “The storm drainage system he built cleans not only the storm water from his development, but also additional storm water from adjacent areas. Joe really values the environment of South Portland.”

Joe VanWhy is well-known as an operator of excellent hotel properties. In the past, he has owned numerous hotels across the country and in Maine including the Eastland in Portland and the Hampton Inn Saco.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →