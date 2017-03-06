Community

SoupStock

By Barbara wilbur
Posted March 06, 2017, at 4:35 p.m.

Saturday, April 8, 2017 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Universalist Unitarian Church of Sangerville and DoverFoxcroft, Church Street, Sangerville, Maine

For more information: Carol 745 9682 or Joan 7176170

April 8 5pm-7:30pm At Universalist Unitarian Church Sangerville.

Admission $25 includes handcrafted bowl, choice of soups, bread, dessert, and music by Jason Curran. Silent auction of select items. This is a fundraiser for UU church food cupboard. Reservations call Carol 745 9682 or Joan 7178170

