Friday, March 24, 2017 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Milbridge Congregational Church, 13 Bridge Street, Milbridge, MAINE For more information: 207-546-3066; milbridgelibrary.org

The Friends of the Milbridge Library will have a Soup & Pie Luncheon on March 24, 2017, from 11:00am-12:30pm, at the Milbridge Congregational Church. The cost is $5.00, buying you soup, a slice of pie, a drink, and a dinner roll. There will be a 50/50 raffle and also a few door prizes.

